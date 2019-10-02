BNP MPs urge Hasina to meet Khaleda, set her free
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 02 Oct 2019 10:03 PM BdST Updated: 02 Oct 2019 10:03 PM BdST
Four more BNP legislators have met party chief Khaleda Zia and urged Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to meet and take steps for her release from incarceration.
On Tuesday, three BNP MPs met Khaleda at the BSMMU hospital and said she is ready to travel abroad for advanced medical treatment if she gets bail.
The rest of the seven BNP lawmakers met her on Wednesday and sought her arch rival Hasina’s intervention for her release politically as they believe she is a political prisoner.
They are Gulam Mohammad Siraj, Md Zahidur Rahman, Md Mosharof Hosen and Rumeen Farhana.
“We, the seven MPs, would like to ask the honourable leader of the house and prime minister to come and see for herself (Khaleda's condition),” Siraj said after the meeting the BNP supremo for about an hour.
“I am sure, we are sure that if you (Hasina) come and see our three-time prime minister Khaleda Zia, you’ll sympathise with her,” he said.
“...Please take steps to arrange bail for our leader. Please stop taking advice from bureaucrats and release our leader to show political foresightedness,” the BNP MP added.
The ruling Awami League has denied the allegation saying it was a court matter.
Its General Secretary Obaidul Quader, in reaction to the BNP MP Md Harunur Rashid’s comment that Khaleda is ready to go abroad if she gets bail, said on Wednesday that the government has no animosity towards Khaleda, but he sees many “ifs” about her chance of getting bail.
Siraj, in response to Quader’s comments, said: “Will Khaleda Zia be freed without a political decision? Our Supreme Court, High Court feel embarrassed on the matter of her bail.”
“Our leader is a political prisoner. We believe a political decision is needed for her freedom,” he added.
Rumeen Farhana said Khaleda does not want freedom on parole.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Disclose wealth statements of MPs, ministers: BNP leader Moudud
- Bureaucrats, politicians taking casino money will not be spared, warns Quader
- BNP questions government’s ‘immoral’ plan to allow casinos for foreign tourists
- Jubo League expels Khaled Mahmud Bhuiyan over casino links
- Hasina sets her sights on Jubo League
- Chhatra Dal elects Khokon as president, Shyamol general secretary
- Shovon quits DU Senate as student representative amid extortion allegations
- AL candidate Razu pulls out of Rangpur-3 election race
- Rabbani begs Hasina’s forgiveness via Facebook
- Rabbani’s position in DUCSU questioned after removal from BCL for ‘extortion’
Most Read
- Giasuddin Al Mamun’s friend Salim Prodhan sent money to London: RAB
- Myanmar to issue NIDs to Rohingyas after verification, says FM Momen
- Number of agreements to be exchanged during Hasina’s visit: India
- Police recover Tk 12.5m from Narayanganj house
- Khaleda is ‘ready to go abroad for treatment if bailed’, a BNP MP says
- Imran Khan speaks to Hasina over phone before her India trip
- RAB chief wants imams on government payroll to make the fight against terrorism ‘easy’
- Reliance awards Samsung C&T Bangladesh’s Meghnaghat power plant project
- Amit Shah vows NRC in West Bengal, says illegal immigrants will be ‘thrown out’
- RAB arrests businessman Salim Prodhan over online gambling platform