Disclose wealth statements of MPs, ministers: BNP leader Moudud
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Sep 2019 09:45 PM BdST Updated: 28 Sep 2019 09:45 PM BdST
BNP leader Moudud Ahmed has demanded that wealth statements of all the lawmakers and cabinet members be made public.
“We want to see the statements of accounts of all ministers and MPs. We also want to know how much assets they had before becoming ministers and how much they have today,” the former law minister said on Saturday.
“If the details of their accounts are not disclosed, we’ll assume that every minister, every MP of this parliament, is guilty of corruption," he told a human-chain programme in Dhaka amid a crackdown on gambling facilities and seizures of huge money from homes of Awami League and Jubo League leaders involved with illegal casinos.
The gamblers, the owners of casinos and those engaged in black-marketing and over-invoicing are becoming wealthy, according to Moudud.
The anti-casino drive will not be successful until the powerful people, including ministers and MPs, “who patronise the gamblers”, are identified, he said.
The BNP organised the programme to demand the release of party chief Khaleda Zia who has been jailed in corruption cases.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Disclose wealth statements of MPs, ministers: BNP leader Moudud
- Bureaucrats, politicians taking casino money will not be spared, warns Quader
- BNP questions government’s ‘immoral’ plan to allow casinos for foreign tourists
- Jubo League expels Khaled Mahmud Bhuiyan over casino links
- Hasina sets her sights on Jubo League
- Chhatra Dal elects Khokon as president, Shyamol general secretary
- Shovon quits DU Senate as student representative amid extortion allegations
- AL candidate Razu pulls out of Rangpur-3 election race
- Rabbani begs Hasina’s forgiveness via Facebook
- Rabbani’s position in DUCSU questioned after removal from BCL for ‘extortion’
Most Read
- Bangladesh Cricket Board chief Nazmul ‘surprised’ at ‘friend’ Lokman renting out club for casino
- Bangladesh has ‘nothing to worry’ about Assam citizen list NRC, Modi tells Hasina
- 'A trafficker lives here' - Bangladesh uses red paint to mark suspects' homes
- Awami League rally attacked outside UN headquarters in New York
- World must realise Rohingya crisis is becoming a regional threat, Hasina says at UN
- Motorbike ridesharing a panacea for Dhaka traffic chaos
- Sheikh Hasina turns 72 on Saturday
- Chairman himself was the lone Master’s student of a university department in Bangladesh
- Police impose restrictions in Indian Kashmir after Pakistan PM's speech
- Samrat will be caught soon, home minister says