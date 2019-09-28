Disclose wealth statements of MPs, ministers: BNP leader Moudud

“We want to see the statements of accounts of all ministers and MPs. We also want to know how much assets they had before becoming ministers and how much they have today,” the former law minister said on Saturday.

“If the details of their accounts are not disclosed, we’ll assume that every minister, every MP of this parliament, is guilty of corruption," he told a human-chain programme in Dhaka amid a crackdown on gambling facilities and seizures of huge money from homes of Awami League and Jubo League leaders involved with illegal casinos.

The gamblers, the owners of casinos and those engaged in black-marketing and over-invoicing are becoming wealthy, according to Moudud.

The anti-casino drive will not be successful until the powerful people, including ministers and MPs, “who patronise the gamblers”, are identified, he said.

The BNP organised the programme to demand the release of party chief Khaleda Zia who has been jailed in corruption cases.