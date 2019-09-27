Bureaucrats, politicians taking casino money will not be spared, warns Quader

The road transport and bridges minister spoke to journalists at Topkhana in Sylhet while laying the foundation stone of Sylhet Road Zone office on Friday.

"Authorities are investigating the issue to arrest not only the petty criminals but also the big shots. Those from the administration or the political parties who took the money from casinos will not be spared," he added.

Awami League leaders all over the country are under watch, said Quader, the general secretary of the ruling party.

Rapid Action Batallion or RAB raided Young men's Club in Fakirapool on Sept 18. They arrested Jubo League leader Khaled Mahmud Bhuiyan at his Gulshan residence for running illegal casino in the club.

The following day, the elite police unit arrested Krishak League leader Shafiqul Alam Feroz from Kalabagan Club and later, contractor GM Shamim who claimed to be a Jubo League leader.

The crackdown on illegal casinos began after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed her indignation about the involvement of Jubo League leaders in extortion.

Four Jubo League leaders have gone into hiding including Dhaka South Jubo League President Ismail Chowdhury Samrat. They cannot be found anywhere; neither in office, nor in their residences, said Jubo League activists.

Journalists asked Quader if the government will take step against Samrat over the Casino scandal.

"Not only Samrat but other leaders are also named in the case. The investigation has begun and we'll take action against everyone responsible following the investigation," said Quader.

The accused will not be let off the hook because of their political affiliations, he stated.

Awami League Organising Secretary Ahmad Hossain, Misbah Uddin Siraj, Sylhet Awami League President Badar Uddin Ahmed Kamran, Sylhet Awami League General Secretary Shafiqur Rahman were present in the event.