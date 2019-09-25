BNP questions government’s ‘immoral’ plan to allow casinos for foreign tourists
Published: 25 Sep 2019 10:20 PM BdST Updated: 25 Sep 2019 10:20 PM BdST
BNP leader Abdul Moyeen Khan has questioned the morality of the government’s plan to set up casinos exclusively for foreign tourists at a special zone in Cox’s Bazar despite the legal ban on gambling in Bangladesh.
“How does the government announce a policy now that it will set up casinos for foreigners when casinos have created a commotion over the past week?” he asked at a demonstration in Dhaka on Wednesday.
He was referring to the busting of five casinos in raids on sport clubs in Dhaka by the law enforcers.
“It surprises me how the government arrogantly makes such an immoral (sic), unethical decision l after such a big incident,” asked Moyeen, a member of the BNP’s policymaking body the National Standing Committee.
After the Rapid Action Battalion busted illegal casinos at two sport clubs in the capital last week, police found three others on Sunday.
Links of the ruling Awami League’s youth front Jubo League to the casinos were also revealed.
Though gambling is forbidden by law in Muslim-majority Bangladesh, Civil Aviation and Tourism Secretary Mohibul Haque said on Tuesday that a proposed special tourist zone will house casinos to cater foreign tourists in the beach city of Cox’s Bazar.
Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal disagreed. He said allowing casinos “is out of the question” as all sorts of gambling are banned in the country.
Moyeen, a former minister, also asked how the government will allow the foreigners to do what is forbidden for Bangladeshis.
“If something is considered a sin for a Bangladeshi citizen, won’t it be a sin for a foreigner visiting Bangladesh? Can it be good for the others if it is bad for me?” he asked.
The BNP leader also warned that casinos for foreigners would impact Bangladeshis as well.
