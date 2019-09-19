Chhatra Dal elects Khokon as president, Shyamol general secretary
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 Sep 2019 09:42 AM BdST Updated: 19 Sep 2019 09:42 AM BdST
Fazlur Rahman Khokon has been elected president and Iqbal Hossain Shyamol general secretary of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal, the student wing of BNP.
BNP Standing Committee member Mirza Abbas announced the new committee on behalf of party acting chief Tarique Rahman, now living in London, on Thursday night after the voting took place at his residence.
Khokon won the presidency through a tight competition bagging 186 votes while his opponent Kazi Rownakul Islam Shrabon received 178 votes.
Shyamol bagged 139 votes and won the post of general secretary against his opponent Zakirul Islam’s 74 votes.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Chhatra Dal elects Khokon as president, Shyamol general secretary
- Shovon quits DU Senate as student representative amid extortion allegations
- AL candidate Razu pulls out of Rangpur-3 election race
- Rabbani begs Hasina’s forgiveness via Facebook
- Rabbani’s position in DUCSU questioned after removal from BCL for ‘extortion’
- Awami League will hold 21st National Council in December
- Shovon, Rabbani removed from BCL amid allegations of extortion
- Chhatra Dal’s council after court settlement: BNP
- AL's Quader eyes return to journalism
- AL open to withdraw in favour of Jatiya Party in race for Ershad’s seat
Most Read
- Jubo League leader Khaled Bhuiyan arrested for operating 'casino' in Dhaka
- Bangladesh decides to appoint Rabab Fatima as new envoy to UN
- RAB raids three more clubs in Dhaka, seizes over Tk 2m in gambling money
- PM Hasina to receive two global awards during UN General Assembly
- UK wants more 'quality' applications from Bangladesh for Chevening Scholarships
- Mahmudullah, Shafiul earn Bangladesh easy win against Zimbabwe in T20 tri-series
- Three get death for killing woman, her son in Rajshahi
- India bans e-cigarettes in setback for Juul, Philip Morris
- Govt to settle Grameenphone, Robi dispute over audit claims
- Bangladesh wins a round in court battle on Bangabandhu killer Noor Chowdhury