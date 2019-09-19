Chhatra Dal elects Khokon as president, Shyamol general secretary

BNP Standing Committee member Mirza Abbas announced the new committee on behalf of party acting chief Tarique Rahman, now living in London, on Thursday night after the voting took place at his residence.

A number of 481 councillors voted to elect their leaders from the nine aspirants vying for the post of president and 19 for the general secretary post in the sixth council meeting.

Khokon won the presidency through a tight competition bagging 186 votes while his opponent Kazi Rownakul Islam Shrabon received 178 votes.

Shyamol bagged 139 votes and won the post of general secretary against his opponent Zakirul Islam’s 74 votes.