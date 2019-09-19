Home > Politics

Chhatra Dal elects Khokon as president, Shyamol general secretary

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 19 Sep 2019 09:42 AM BdST Updated: 19 Sep 2019 09:42 AM BdST

Previous Next
Fazlur Rahman Khokon has been elected president and Iqbal Hossain Shyamol general secretary of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal, the student wing of BNP.

BNP Standing Committee member Mirza Abbas announced the new committee on behalf of party acting chief Tarique Rahman, now living in London, on Thursday night after the voting took place at his residence.

A number of 481 councillors voted to elect their leaders from the nine aspirants vying for the post of president and 19 for the general secretary post in the sixth council meeting.

Khokon won the presidency through a tight competition bagging 186 votes while his opponent Kazi Rownakul Islam Shrabon received 178 votes.

Shyamol bagged 139 votes and won the post of general secretary against his opponent Zakirul Islam’s 74 votes.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

JCD gets Khokon as president, Shyamol general secretary

Shovon quits DU Senate

Rabbani begs Hasina’s forgiveness

Rabbani’s position in DUCSU questioned 

File Photo: Rezwanul Haque Chowdhury Shovon (R) and Golam Rabbani

Shovon, Rabbani removed from BCL 

AL council in December  

JCD’s council after court settlement: BNP

File Photo

AL open to negotiate with Jatiya Party

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.