Rabbani’s position in DUCSU questioned after removal from BCL for ‘extortion’  

Many students say he has lost the moral right to hold the office of DUCSU general secretary since he was forced to resign for different “misdeeds” from the very organisation that had nominated him.

“He has been withdrawn from Chhatra League for extortion. We, general students, can never accept an extortionist being our representative. We want him to resign from DUCSU and senate,” Armanul Haque, a second-year undergraduate student of international relations, told bdnews24.com on Sunday.

Golam Rabbani. File Photo

He also demanded that Rezwanul Haque Chowdhury Shovon, who was removed from BCL along with Rabbani as its president over the same allegations, be expelled from the senate.

File Photo: BCL President Rezwanul Haque Chowdhury Shovon, left, hugging his rival candidate Nurul Haque Nur, the newly elected vice-president of DUCSU, at the TSC on Mar 12, 2019. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi

DUCSU VP Nurul Haque Nur, who was elected from the Bangladesh Council to Protect General Students' Rights, also said the students and DUCSU “do not support Rabbani remaining in the post following his removal from his organisation over allegations of misconduct and corruption”.

“So I think he should resign before the students drive him out of DUCSU in an insulting manner. Because he has lost the right to retain the post,” Nur told bdnews24.com.

He also questioned Shovon’s representing the students in the university senate.

DUCSU Assistant General Secretary Saddam Hossain, who is also BCL’s DU unit general secretary, was cautious about his views on the issue.

“We should consider two things here. Firstly, DUCSU is an independent body conducted under the university law. Secondly, our responsibility towards ethics,” he said.

DUCSU will decide about it following its charter after discussions, he added.

File Photo: The DUCSU held its first meeting after nearly three decades on Mar 23, 2019. From left: AGS Saddam Hossain, GS Golam Rabbani, President and Dhaka University VC Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman and VP Nurul Haque Nur. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove

Vice-Chancellor Md Akhtaruzzaman, the ex-officio chief of DUCSU, also told reporters that he would have to see the DUCSU charter before making a action.

A group of students demonstrated outside the DUCSU Bhaban in the afternoon against Rabbani’s holding the post in the union.

The ousted BCL leader, who has denied the allegation of extortion, could not be seen on the campus.

He could not be reached for comments on Sunday about the protests against him being continuing as the DUCSU GS.

BCL leaders Al-Nahean Khan Joy and Lekhak Bhattacharjee, who have been tasked with doing the duties of Shovon and Rabbani until the next council, have resolved to restore the image of the organisation, which is much praised for its role in the struggle for independence and movement for democracy.

“If someone is found to have been involved in extortion and tender manipulation, they will face action,” Acting President Joy told the media at the Madhu’s Canteen on the campus.

Lekhak said they would not allow a repeat of what Shovon and Rabbani had done.

“We want to bring Chhatra League under one banner in line with history and tradition,” he said.

“Our first job is to recover from the allegations against Shovon and Rabbani. We must not face the same allegations again,” he added.

Al-Nahean Khan Joy and Lekhak Bhattacharjee, the acting president and general secretary of Bangladesh Chhatra League, respectively, address a media briefing at Dhaka University's Madhu's Canteen on Sunday. Photo: Abdullah Al Momin

As Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed ire over reports of extortion by the ruling Awami League’s youth front Jubo League, it has also “moved to punish” its leaders involved in extortion.

Jubo League Chairman Omar Faruk told bdnews24.com the organisation has a tribunal to try such allegations.

“Those facing such allegations will soon be brought before the tribunal. They will be punished,” he said.

In reaction to the removal of Shovon and Rabbani, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam said the incident is “a proof that the Awami League and its affiliates are involved in corruption”

“It’s an [acknowledgement] of corruption,” he told a media conference.