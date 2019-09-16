Rabbani begs Hasina’s forgiveness via Facebook
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Sep 2019 04:08 PM BdST Updated: 16 Sep 2019 04:08 PM BdST
Golam Rabbani, who was removed from the Bangladesh Chhatra League as its general secretary, has urged Awami League chief Sheikh Hasina to forgive his past misdeeds.
On Monday, Rabbani, who faced charges of extortion, used his Facebook account to beg the party chief’s forgiveness.
Both Rezwanul Haque Chowdhury Shovon, president of Chhatra League, the student wing of the ruling party Awami League, and Rabbani were removed from their positions as there were complaints of extortion against them.
“Our affectionate leader, I regret that I’ve hurt you; I beg your forgiveness for it,” Rabbani wrote on Facebook.
Rabbani's removal from Bangladesh Chhatra League as its general secretary for extortion has raised questions over his position in the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Rabbani’s position in DUCSU questioned after removal from BCL for ‘extortion’
- Awami League will hold 21st National Council in December
- Shovon, Rabbani removed from BCL amid allegations of extortion
- Chhatra Dal’s council after court settlement: BNP
- AL's Quader eyes return to journalism
- AL open to withdraw in favour of Jatiya Party in race for Ershad’s seat
- ‘Would you be happy if I slept until 12pm like Khaleda does?’ Hasina asks BNP MP Rumeen
- Jatiya Party defers central council to Dec 21
- BNP leader Fakhrul warns of ‘bigger protests’ for Khaleda’s release from jail
- BNP forms human chain demanding Khaleda Zia’s release
Most Read
- Scores of tigers rescued from infamous Thai temple have died
- Nabi, Mujeeb shine as Bangladesh lose T20 to Afghanistan after Test
- Rabbani’s position in DUCSU questioned after removal from BCL for ‘extortion’
- Dutch magazine Diplomat features PM Hasina on its cover
- Myanmar’s NLD brushes off City of London's move to strip Suu Kyi of award
- Viqarunnisa gets Fougia Rezwan as principal
- Beximco protests TIB’s ‘slanderous’ remarks on Salman F Rahman
- Garment workers clash with police in Kachpur
- Nabi blitz powers Afghanistan to 164 against Bangladesh despite Saifuddin strikes
- Iran dismisses US claim it was behind Saudi oil attacks, says ready for war