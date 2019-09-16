Rabbani begs Hasina’s forgiveness via Facebook

On Monday, Rabbani, who faced charges of extortion, used his Facebook account to beg the party chief’s forgiveness.

Both Rezwanul Haque Chowdhury Shovon, president of Chhatra League, the student wing of the ruling party Awami League, and Rabbani were removed from their positions as there were complaints of extortion against them.

“Our affectionate leader, I regret that I’ve hurt you; I beg your forgiveness for it,” Rabbani wrote on Facebook.

Rabbani's removal from Bangladesh Chhatra League as its general secretary for extortion has raised questions over his position in the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union.