AL candidate Razu pulls out of Rangpur-3 election race

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 16 Sep 2019 05:28 PM BdST Updated: 16 Sep 2019 05:35 PM BdST

Awami League candidate Rezaul Karim Razu has withdrawn his candidature from the by-polls to the Rangpur-3 seat, which fell vacant after the death of Jatiya Party Chairman HM Ershad.

Razu, general secretary of the Rangpur district wing of Awami League, pulled out on the last day of nomination withdrawal, said Returning Officer Shahtab Uddin.

The local Awami League leader submitted an application to the returning officer to withdraw his candidature.

