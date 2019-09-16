AL candidate Razu pulls out of Rangpur-3 election race
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Sep 2019 05:28 PM BdST Updated: 16 Sep 2019 05:35 PM BdST
Awami League candidate Rezaul Karim Razu has withdrawn his candidature from the by-polls to the Rangpur-3 seat, which fell vacant after the death of Jatiya Party Chairman HM Ershad.
Razu, general secretary of the Rangpur district wing of Awami League, pulled out on the last day of nomination withdrawal, said Returning Officer Shahtab Uddin.
The local Awami League leader submitted an application to the returning officer to withdraw his candidature.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Shovon quits DU Senate as student representative amid extortion allegations
- AL candidate Razu pulls out of Rangpur-3 election race
- Rabbani begs Hasina’s forgiveness via Facebook
- Rabbani’s position in DUCSU questioned after removal from BCL for ‘extortion’
- Awami League will hold 21st National Council in December
- Shovon, Rabbani removed from BCL amid allegations of extortion
- Chhatra Dal’s council after court settlement: BNP
- AL's Quader eyes return to journalism
- AL open to withdraw in favour of Jatiya Party in race for Ershad’s seat
- ‘Would you be happy if I slept until 12pm like Khaleda does?’ Hasina asks BNP MP Rumeen
Most Read
- Scores of tigers rescued from infamous Thai temple have died
- Nabi, Mujeeb shine as Bangladesh lose T20 to Afghanistan after Test
- Rabbani’s position in DUCSU questioned after removal from BCL for ‘extortion’
- Bees on plane, Air India flight carrying Bangladesh minister delayed
- Dutch magazine Diplomat features PM Hasina on its cover
- Two new faces in Bangladesh T20 squad for ongoing tri-nation series
- Myanmar’s NLD brushes off City of London's move to strip Suu Kyi of award
- Garment workers clash with police in Kachpur
- Hackers take down Bangladesh finance minister’s Facebook account
- Beximco protests TIB’s ‘slanderous’ remarks on Salman F Rahman