Chhatra Dal’s council after court settlement: BNP

Shamsuzzaman Dudu, an adviser to BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia, made the comments on Saturday amid frustration of the JCD leaders and activists over the court's injunction on the council.

Dudu, a former JCD president, is in charge of the Appellate Committee for organising the council.

After dissolving its previous committee, the JCD council had been scheduled to be held on Saturday. But two days ago, a lower court issued an injunction on the JCD council in response to an appeal.

On Friday, former student leaders met with lawyers, including members of the BNP’s policymaking body, the National Standing Committee, to decide what to do after the court’s order.

The meeting decided to move the High Court seeking a review of the lower court’s order.

When Dudu was speaking to bdnews24.com about the meeting and their plan on the council, several hundred JCD leaders and activists raised slogans in front of the organisation’s office and the BNP headquarters in Dhaka’s Naya Paltan demanding release of Khaleda from jail.

One of them, Dhaka Metropolitan South Unit JCD activist Sohrab Hossain told bdnews24.com: "We looked forward to Sept 14 with a lot of hope. Everything has changed.”

"The court has given the injunction on the council in league with the government,” he said reiterating the allegation brought by the BNP leaders.

“It has not caused any harm to Chhatra Dal, but unmasked the government.”