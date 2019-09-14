Chhatra Dal’s council after court settlement: BNP
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 Sep 2019 07:56 PM BdST Updated: 14 Sep 2019 07:56 PM BdST
The BNP says its student front Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal or JCD will hold council after the settlement of a legal battle in the court.
Shamsuzzaman Dudu, an adviser to BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia, made the comments on Saturday amid frustration of the JCD leaders and activists over the court's injunction on the council.
Dudu, a former JCD president, is in charge of the Appellate Committee for organising the council.
After dissolving its previous committee, the JCD council had been scheduled to be held on Saturday. But two days ago, a lower court issued an injunction on the JCD council in response to an appeal.
The meeting decided to move the High Court seeking a review of the lower court’s order.
When Dudu was speaking to bdnews24.com about the meeting and their plan on the council, several hundred JCD leaders and activists raised slogans in front of the organisation’s office and the BNP headquarters in Dhaka’s Naya Paltan demanding release of Khaleda from jail.
One of them, Dhaka Metropolitan South Unit JCD activist Sohrab Hossain told bdnews24.com: "We looked forward to Sept 14 with a lot of hope. Everything has changed.”
"The court has given the injunction on the council in league with the government,” he said reiterating the allegation brought by the BNP leaders.
“It has not caused any harm to Chhatra Dal, but unmasked the government.”
