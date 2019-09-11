Jatiya Party defers central council to Dec 21
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 11 Sep 2019 09:50 PM BdST Updated: 11 Sep 2019 09:50 PM BdST
The Jatiya Party has pushed back its central council from Nov 30 to Dec 21.
Chairman GM Quader announced the decision at a council preparation meeting of its student front Jatiya Chhatra Samaj in Dhaka on Wednesday.
The venue it has chosen for the council, the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh or IEB, had already been booked for Nov 30, he said.
WARNING:
