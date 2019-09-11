Home > Politics

Jatiya Party defers central council to Dec 21 

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 11 Sep 2019 09:50 PM BdST Updated: 11 Sep 2019 09:50 PM BdST

The Jatiya Party has pushed back its central council from Nov 30 to Dec 21.

Chairman GM Quader announced the decision at a council preparation meeting of its student front Jatiya Chhatra Samaj in Dhaka on Wednesday.

The venue it has chosen for the council, the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh or IEB, had already been booked for Nov 30, he said.

