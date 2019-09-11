BNP forms human chain demanding Khaleda Zia’s release
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 11 Sep 2019 11:54 AM BdST Updated: 11 Sep 2019 11:54 AM BdST
BNP leaders and activists have formed a human chain in Dhaka, demanding Khaleda Zia’s release from jail.
The protest that started around 11 am on Wednesday at the National Press Club is set to run for an hour.
They reiterated their demand for party chairperson Khaleda Zia’s immediate release from jail. She has been in prison since February 2018 serving 17 years in two corruption cases.
Followers holding banners and placards chanted slogans for the release of the party chief. Law enforcers were deployed to the protest site.
Earlier, the party formed a human chain on Mar 6 for the same demand. The party is expected to form another human chain on Thursday for the same demand.
WARNING:
