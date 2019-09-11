BNP forms human chain demanding Khaleda Zia’s release

The protest that started around 11 am on Wednesday at the National Press Club is set to run for an hour.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and other senior leaders Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, Modud Ahmed, Mirza Abbas and Zainul Abedin were among those who joined the human chain.

They reiterated their demand for party chairperson Khaleda Zia’s immediate release from jail. She has been in prison since February 2018 serving 17 years in two corruption cases.

The former prime minister was transferred to the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital on Apr 1 for treatment from the old jailhouse on Nazim Uddin Road.

Followers holding banners and placards chanted slogans for the release of the party chief. Law enforcers were deployed to the protest site.

Earlier, the party formed a human chain on Mar 6 for the same demand. The party is expected to form another human chain on Thursday for the same demand.