Raushon Ershad named opposition leader, Quader deputy leader
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Sep 2019 04:26 PM BdST Updated: 09 Sep 2019 04:27 PM BdST
Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury has officially recognised Jatiya Party's Co-Chairman Raushon as the leader of the official opposition in parliament and its Chairman GM Quader as the deputy leader.
The Parliament Secretariat issued a gazette to that effect dated Sept 8.
It came after Quader wrote to Shirin on Sunday requesting that she approve the nominations for the two posts, an official at the speaker's office told bdnews24.com
