It is illegal to refer to Zia, Ershad as presidents, Hasina says
Published: 08 Sep 2019 11:04 PM BdST Updated: 08 Sep 2019 11:08 PM BdST
It is illegal to refer to Ziaur Rahman and HM Ershad as presidents since the High Court has declared their military regimes illegal, Sheikh Hasina says.
In a condolence motion in parliament on Sunday, Ershad was called “former president” and “honourable president”.
“The country has lost a veteran politician, successful statesman, and devoted social worker with the demise of HM Ershad,” the motion said.
After discussion on it, the MPs observed a minute’s silence and offered prayers.
In the discussion, the prime minister said, “Zia usurped power after the assassination of the Father of the Nation in 1975. Following in his footsteps, Ershad declared martial law first and then grabbed power.”
“The High Court has declared illegal this usurping of power. And as it has declared it illegal, both of them don’t remain [former] presidents.
“In line with the High Court verdict, it is not legal to mention them as presidents. This is the reality,” she added.
“We always protested against this. We want a democratic process,” she said.
The prime minister accused her arch political rival BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia of giving Ershad the room to grab state power after her husband Zia was killed in a military coup in 1982.
“This is why he [Ershad] not only gave her two houses, but also Tk 1 million in cash and different facilities,” Hasina said.
“It was because of this reason that the BNP discontinued the case over the killing of Zia. But Khaleda blamed General Ershad for the killing of her husband after many years, in 1991 or afterwards,” she said.
