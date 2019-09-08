Government plotting to send Khaleda back to jail without treatment: Mirza Fakhrul
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Sep 2019 06:20 PM BdST Updated: 08 Sep 2019 06:20 PM BdST
The government is plotting to send BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia to prison without completing her medical treatment, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said.
Khaleda is not recieving proper medical care at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital, causing her condition to deteriorate, he told a media briefing on Sunday.
Mirza Fakhrul announced several programmes, including formation of human chain and rallies in divisional cities, to demand the release of Khaleda.
"We are announcing centrally to hold a human-chain protest in Dhaka on Sept 11 and on Sept 12 across the country. Later, our associate organisations will continue to hold such programmes," said Fakhrul.
"There'll be more programmes on top of it. We'll continue with rallies in divisional cities. A rally is scheduled in Mymensingh on Sept 26 to call for the release of our leader followed by another in Rajshahi on Sept 29 and hopefully one in Sylhet on Sept 21. We'll have one in Rangpur too."
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir addresses Khaleda Zia's health and treatment at a media briefing at the party headquarters in the capital's Naya Paltan on Sunday.
"We don't have the authority to appeal for parole. Only the patient herself can do that, which she hasn't done till now. We're not sure if she will do so in future," said Fakhrul when asked about Khaleda's parole.
"Her health is deteriorating every day. Those of her relatives who visited say she needs the help of two people just to get out of bed. She needs a wheelchair to go to the washroom," the BNP secretary general said on Khaleda's health.
"She can't bend her legs and keep them straight while sitting on a chair. She can't sleep at night and has stiff shoulders and hands. Her disease is irremediable."
"That's why we've been repeatedly calling for her bail, which she deserves. Many people get bail in such cases. The government is denying her bail intentionally. She could have received treatment either at home or abroad as she preferred."
Fakhrul also addressed the comments of BSMMU vice chancellor and director who said Khaleda has recovered from her illness.
"We believe it's part of a plot to send her back to jail without providing medical treatment. All we want to say is that her health is deteriorating progressively as she is not getting proper treatment."
