Ershad's son Shad is Jatiya Party’s pick for Rangpur-3 by-elections
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Sep 2019 08:45 PM BdST Updated: 08 Sep 2019 09:44 PM BdST
Rahgir Al Mahi Shad is standing in the parliamentary by-polls to Rangpur-3 with the ticket of the Jatiya Party his father HM Ershad founded.
The seat fell vacant with the death of Ershad on July 14, which also widened the rift between his brother GM Quader and widow Raushon Ershad over who will be his political heir.
After the party reached a consensus on the issue, splitting leadership duties between Quader and Raushon on Sunday, it announced Shad as the candidate in a move that drew protests by activists in the party’s stronghold.
Secretary General Mashiur Rahman Ranga announced the decision on the nomination at the party’s Banani offices after much drama that has come to characterise the party when Ershad was alive.
Known as Shad Ershad, the Jatiya Party candidate told bdnews24.com in the afternoon he was yet to know about the announcement.
Ershad won the seat in the Dec 30 elections last year as the candidate of the Awami League-led alliance.
But the ruling party is not giving up the seat this time with the official opposition in parliament in turmoil over who will be Ershad’s successor.
The Awami League has fielded its Rangpur district unit General Secretary Rezaul Karim Razu.
The BNP has chosen Peoples Party of Bangladesh President Reita Rahman for the by-polls scheduled for Oct 5.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Government plotting to send Khaleda back to jail without treatment: Mirza Fakhrul
- Quader plays down talk of dissolving BCL central committee
- Rita Rahman to contest Rangpur by-polls as BNP candidate
- Jatiya Party names Quader chairman, Raushon leader of opposition to end leadership row
- AL picks Rezaul Karim Razu as candidate for Rangpur-3
- BNP decides to contest Upazila polls
- Raushon, GM Quader ‘to meet’ over leadership deadlock at Jatiya Party
- Declaring Raushon chief is going against Jatiya Party charter: Kazi Feroz Rashid
- Jatiya Party leadership rift not Awami League's headache: Quader
- BNP's Rizvi: Plan to toll national highways is ‘anti-people’
Most Read
- Bangladesh tech researcher shot dead in US
- ISRO locates Chandrayaan-2 lander on moon, but yet to make contact
- Three Rohingya men caught with Bangladeshi passports were trying to travel to Turkey
- BSMMU’s first liver transplant patient dies of dengue
- Jatiya Party leaders hold talks to end leadership deadlock
- Jatiya Party names Quader chairman, Raushon leader of opposition to end leadership row
- Huge explosion in Gazipur restaurant wounds 18
- Trump says he cancelled peace talks with Taliban over attack
- DMP commissioner vows to wipe out 'gang culture' in Dhaka
- First phase of Dhaka Elevated Expressway to open to traffic next year