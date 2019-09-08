Home > Politics

Ershad's son Shad is Jatiya Party’s pick for Rangpur-3 by-elections

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 08 Sep 2019 08:45 PM BdST Updated: 08 Sep 2019 09:44 PM BdST

Rahgir Al Mahi Shad is standing in the parliamentary by-polls to Rangpur-3 with the ticket of the Jatiya Party his father HM Ershad founded.

The seat fell vacant with the death of Ershad on July 14, which also widened the rift between his brother GM Quader and widow Raushon Ershad over who will be his political heir.

After the party reached a consensus on the issue, splitting leadership duties between Quader and Raushon on Sunday, it announced Shad as the candidate in a move that drew protests by activists in the party’s stronghold.

Secretary General Mashiur Rahman Ranga announced the decision on the nomination at the party’s Banani offices after much drama that has come to characterise the party when Ershad was alive.

Known as Shad Ershad, the Jatiya Party candidate told bdnews24.com in the afternoon he was yet to know about the announcement.

“It’s alright if I am nominated,” he added.

Ershad won the seat in the Dec 30 elections last year as the candidate of the Awami League-led alliance.

But the ruling party is not giving up the seat this time with the official opposition in parliament in turmoil over who will be Ershad’s successor.

The Awami League has fielded its Rangpur district unit General Secretary Rezaul Karim Razu.

The BNP has chosen Peoples Party of Bangladesh President Reita Rahman for the by-polls scheduled for Oct 5.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Jatiya Party picks Shad Ershad for Rangpur-3

Plot to send Khaleda back to jail: BNP

No decision on BCL: Quader

BNP chooses Rita Rahman for Rangpur polls

Jatiya Party splits leadership duties

Razu is AL candidate for Rangpur-3

BNP to contest Upazila polls

File Photo

Jatiya Party leaders hold talks

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.