Ershad's son Shad is Jatiya Party’s pick for Rangpur-3 by-elections

The seat fell vacant with the death of Ershad on July 14, which also widened the rift between his brother GM Quader and widow Raushon Ershad over who will be his political heir.

After the party reached a consensus on the issue, splitting leadership duties between Quader and Raushon on Sunday, it announced Shad as the candidate in a move that drew protests by activists in the party’s stronghold.

Secretary General Mashiur Rahman Ranga announced the decision on the nomination at the party’s Banani offices after much drama that has come to characterise the party when Ershad was alive.

Known as Shad Ershad, the Jatiya Party candidate told bdnews24.com in the afternoon he was yet to know about the announcement.

“It’s alright if I am nominated,” he added.

Ershad won the seat in the Dec 30 elections last year as the candidate of the Awami League-led alliance.

But the ruling party is not giving up the seat this time with the official opposition in parliament in turmoil over who will be Ershad’s successor.

The Awami League has fielded its Rangpur district unit General Secretary Rezaul Karim Razu.

The BNP has chosen Peoples Party of Bangladesh President Reita Rahman for the by-polls scheduled for Oct 5.