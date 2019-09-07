Raushon, GM Quader ‘to meet’ over leadership deadlock at Jatiya Party
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 Sep 2019 09:48 PM BdST Updated: 07 Sep 2019 10:10 PM BdST
Jatiya Party leaders Raushon Ershad and GM Quader are reportedly going to meet as the conflict over its leadership has deepened.
“They will meet shortly tonight,” Presidium Member Syed Abu Hossain Babla told bdnews24.com at 9pm on Saturday.
They will discuss the nomination of HM Ershad’s son Shad Ershad for the parliamentary by-polls to Rangpur-3, a seat vacated after the death of the founding chairman, said Raushon loyalist SM Faisal Chishty, a Presidium member.
The two leaders will also discuss who will be the leader of the official opposition in parliament, Chishty said.
Neither Babla nor Chishty agreed to reveal the venue of the meeting, but top leaders from both factions gathered at a house in Dhaka’s Baridhara.
Kazi Feroz Rashid among the supporters of Quader was also there.
The Raushon loyalists included Anisul Islam Mahmud, Mujibul Haque Chunnu and AKM Salim Osman.
“It’s an unofficial meeting,” said Fakhrul Imam, a follower of Raushon.
Imam would not attend the meeting, he said. “There’ll be many others.”
