BNP decides to contest Upazila polls
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 Sep 2019 10:58 PM BdST Updated: 07 Sep 2019 10:58 PM BdST
The BNP has decided to contest the upcoming Upazila elections, backpedalling from its earlier decision on boycotting the local government polls after alleging vote rigging in the last parliamentary polls.
The decision was taken at a meeting of the party’s National Standing Committee in Dhaka on Saturday.
"We’ve decided to contest the elections to eight Upazilas with the party symbol," Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, the party secretary general, said after the meeting.
The elections in the Upazilas are scheduled for Oct 14.
The BNP had filed complaints with the Election Commission alleging massive vote rigging in the Dec 30 parliamentary elections. After that, it boycotted the Upazila council elections.
Even, it expelled the leaders who contested the polls ignoring the party decision.
But recently it showed lenience towards those leaders.
The BNP will brief the media about the decisions taken in the meeting at the party's central office in Naya Paltan at 11am on Sunday.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Raushon, GM Quader ‘to meet’ over leadership deadlock at Jatiya Party
- Declaring Raushon chief is going against Jatiya Party charter: Kazi Feroz Rashid
- Jatiya Party leadership rift not Awami League's headache: Quader
- BNP's Rizvi: Plan to toll national highways is ‘anti-people’
- Ershad’s Jatiya Party facing split as Raushon, GM Quader tussle for reins
- Jatiya Party's GM Quader threatens action against Raushon loyalists amid leadership rift
- Jatiya Party on brink of split as Raushon loyalists name her chairman
- Raushon, loyalists oppose GM Quader’s bid to become opposition leader in parliament
- JP MPs loyal to Raushon oppose GM Quader’s bid for opposition leader
- 15 Jatiya Party MPs write to speaker for appointment of Quader as opposition leader
Most Read
- India loses contact with spacecraft on mission to the moon
- Three Rohingya men caught with Bangladeshi passports were trying to travel to Turkey
- ‘Don’t want such proposal’, Shakib jokes as pitch invasion puts security in question
- First phase of Dhaka Elevated Expressway to open to traffic next year
- Telenor, Axiata end Asia merger talks
- Bangladesh to name metro rail stations after Japanese victims of 2016 terrorist attack
- Sri Lanka's Malinga takes four wickets in four balls
- Police detain 110 youths in Dhaka’s Hatirjheel in crackdown on gangs
- How the Rohingya are applying for Bangladesh passports
- Review travel advisory, lift air cargo ban: Bangladesh to Australia