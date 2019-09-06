BNP's Rizvi: Plan to toll national highways is ‘anti-people’
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Sep 2019 05:03 PM BdST Updated: 06 Sep 2019 05:03 PM BdST
BNP leader Ruhul Kabir Rizvi has denounced the government's decision to impose tolls on users of national highways.
Speaking at a media briefing on Friday, the BNP senior joint secretary general labelled the move as "anti-people".
"We believe the government took the decision to rip off the people. On behalf of the BNP, I call on the government to change such an anti-people decision."
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina directed government agencies to impose tolls on users of national highways to raise funds for road maintenance and repairs, Planning Minister MA Mannan had said on Tuesday.
"Most of the roads in the country are dilapidated and potholed causing road accidents almost on a daily basis. There's a flow of death on the roads, and traffic congestion is a regular phenomenon. All the constraints will increase if toll plazas are set up," said Rizvi.
"It will be the common people who suffer, as it will become an additional expense for them. The traffic congestion in the highways will increase." said Rizvi.
Rizvi criticised the government's tax policy and accused it of "ruining the country".
"They use hyperbolic language to project development in the country but in reality, they are ensnaring the people into a tax trap. You must have seen how the city and municipal taxes have been raised. Holding taxes for houses has multiplied. The utility bills have gone up ten-fold."
