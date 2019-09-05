Raushon, loyalists oppose GM Quader’s bid to become opposition leader in parliament

Senior Co-Chairman Raushon, widow of party chief HM Ershad, rejected as illegal on Wednesday a letter sent by Ershad’s brother Quader to Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury for installing him as the leader of the official opposition.

Raushon, in a letter to the speaker, said Quader sent the letter seeking to become the opposition leader on Tuesday without a decision in the party forum.

Raushon held a meeting with some leaders of the party for around two and a half hours at her residence in Dhaka’s Gulshan before sending the letter to Shirin Sharmin.

She is the deputy leader of opposition in parliament now after Ershad had removed Quader from the post and the party as his political heir.

Later, he had reinstated his brother as acting chairman of the party and Quader’s loyalists declared him chairman after Ershad’s death in July.

"The letter sent by GM Quader without holding any meeting of the Jatiya Party parliamentary party has no value," Presidium Member Mujibul Haque Chunnu said after Wednesday’s meeting.

Presidium members Anisul Islam Mahmud and Fakhrul Imam, known to be Raushon loyalists, attended the meeting. Shafiqul Islam Sentu and Vice Chairman Nurul Islam, who are known as Quader’s followers, were also present.

Anisul said Raushon will speak to the media at 12 noon on Thursday on the latest developments at her residence. This will be her first media appearance after Ershad’s death.

The Jatiya Party presidium member also said Raushon had the sole authority to convene a

parliamentary committee meeting as the deputy leader of opposition in parliament.

Both Anisul and Chunnu refused to acknowledge Quader as chairman of the party.

Quader, however, told reporters that he sent the letter to the speaker with the consent of 15 of the 25 MPs of the party.

There was no need for contacting the rest of the MPs as he enjoyed support of the majority, he claimed.

There had been no need for any parliamentary party meeting either when Ershad had taken decisions, Quader added.