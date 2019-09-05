Home > Politics

Jatiya Party on brink of split as Raushon loyalists name her chairman

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 05 Sep 2019 02:35 PM BdST Updated: 05 Sep 2019 02:36 PM BdST

The Jatiya Party is on the verge of splitting after the death of its chairman HM Ershad as the leadership rift between his widow Raushon Ershad and brother GM Quader widens.

Quader assumed the post of party chairman in accordance with Ershad's 'final wish'. But the move was met with opposition from Raushon at the time.

He subsequently wrote to Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury seeking his appointment as the leader of the official opposition in parliament.

But Raushon's loyalists responded to Quader's request by declaring her as chairman of the party in a media briefing on Thursday .

In the presence of Raushon at her residence, Anisul Islam Mahmud, a member of Jatiya Party's presidium, said, "Raushon Ershad will perform the duties of party chairman. A council will called within six months to make a permanent appointment to the post through the democratic process."

Alleging that Quader became chairman in violation of the party's constitution, Anisul added, "Raushon Ershad will grant GM Quader the honour of being co-chairman."

But Anisul did not shed light on whether Moshiur Rahman Ranga, who was absent from the briefing, would remain as the party's secretary general. 

It was Ranga who had said that it was the 'party's decision' to name Quader as the chairman of Jatiya Party in a media briefing on July 18.

On the issue of Raushon being declared chairman of the party, Quader told bdnews24.com, "I will first see who said what before addressing the matter. I will hold a press conference tomorrow. But they don't have the jurisdiction to declare a chairman this way." 

