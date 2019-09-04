Home > Politics

JP MPs loyal to Raushon oppose GM Quader’s bid for opposition leader

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 04 Sep 2019 05:17 PM BdST Updated: 04 Sep 2019 05:17 PM BdST

A group of Jatiya Party lawmakers loyal to party Senior Co-Chairman Raushon Ershad has rejected a letter sent by party Chairman GM Quader to the speaker for installing him as the leader of the opposition in parliament.

"The letter sent by GM Quader without any meeting of the Jatiya Party parliamentary committee has no value," said party presidium member Mujibul Haque Chunnu after a meeting at the residence of Raushon Ershad on Wednesday.

JP presidium members Anisul Islam Mahmud, Fakhrul Imam and Shafiqul Islam Sentu and Vice Chairman Nurul Islam attended the meeting.

The letter sent to Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury on Tuesday sought the appointment of Quader as the leader of the official opposition in parliament amid an ongoing rift within the party over the post.

A group of JP MPs led by Kazi Firoz Rashid, a member of the party's presidium, delivered the letter to the speaker's office.

Raushon will speak to the media at 12 noon on Thursday on the latest developments at her residence.

