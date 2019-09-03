Ershad’s son Saad may seek party nomination for Rangpur-3 by-polls

The Jatiya Party leaders, both new and veterans, have begun to collect the nomination forms with three of them already buying the forms over the past two days after the by-polls schedule was announced.

The last day of submitting nomination forms for the by-polls is Thursday.

However, the political equation will shift if the party nominates Ershad’s eldest son Saad Ershad. His mother, party Senior Co-Chairman Raushon Ershad, is willing to introduce Saad to the country’s politics.

Saad was never in the limelight during Ershad’s lifetime but more visible now in the most of the events his mother attends. He is yet to collect his nomination form.

Jatiya Party Joint Office Secretary MA Razzak Khan said he heard that Ershad’s son would buy a nomination form, but nothing has been finalised.

Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader refused to speak on the issue.

Conflict on the nomination of the Rangpur-3 seat has become evident already. On Monday night, supporters of Ershad’s nephew former MP Asif Shahriar, who was expelled from the party, burnt an effigy of Saad Ershad.

Supporters of Saad Ershad protested the incident, sparking clashes between two groups.

As of Monday, JP Joint Secretary General S M Yasir, Presidium Member SM Fakhar-Uz-Zaman Jahangir and Ershad’s niece Mehejebunnesa Rahman Tumpa have collected the nomination forms.

Yasir has been criticised for taking Eric Ershad, the autistic son of Ershad, to the party office to buy a nomination form for the by-polls.