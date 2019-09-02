Eight BNP leaders get bail after surrender in sabotage case

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Sarafuzzaman Ansari granted bail to the eight BNP leaders on a Tk 5,000 bond each.

The other leaders are: Barrister Moudud Ahmed, Nazrul Islam Khan, Abdul Moyeen Khan, Mirza Abbas, Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury and Ruhul Quddus Talukdar Dulu.

Police filed a case against 55 BNP leaders, including the eight, on Oct 1 last year over the complaints of sabotage and obstructing government work.

The High Court granted the eight leaders bail until the police report is prepared when they appealed.

The Supreme Court ordered the eight leaders to surrender to the lower court in two weeks as the state appealed to the Appellate Division against the High Court bail order, defence counsel Masud Ahmed Talukdar told bdnews24.com.

The leaders then surrendered to the Metropolitan Magistrate’s Court on Monday and appealed for bail. The judge granted bail to all following the hearing, said Nuruzzaman Tapan, one of the defence counsels.

According to the case dossier, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and other leaders have given a ‘provocative’ statement during the rally at Suhrawardy Udyan on Sept 30 last year. The rally called for the release of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia and a non-partisan government during the election.

Following their statement, the BNP leaders and activists blocked traffic in Moghbazar, destroyed vehicles and attacked the police, according to case details.