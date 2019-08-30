Those responsible for forced disappearances will face trial someday: Rizvi
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 Aug 2019 03:58 PM BdST Updated: 30 Aug 2019 03:58 PM BdST
At least 1,209 persons have ‘disappeared’ during the decade-long Awami League rule, claims BNP leader Ruhul Kabir Rizvi.
“Those committing crimes against humanity by unlawfully killing BNP leaders and activists and making people disappear will have to face trial someday,” he said in a press briefing on Friday marking the International Day of the Disappeared.
The senior joint secretary general of the party has alleged the law enforcement agencies are involved in “enforced disappearances” in Bangladesh.
He provided a list of BNP leaders and activists who went missing since 2009. Ilias Ali, a BNP leader who went missing in April 2012, was mentioned on the list.
“Small children are waiting for their fathers to return; many parents have left this mortal world while crying for their children. The mother of Sumon, who disappeared, has lost her eyesight by shedding tears for her son. There is no end to the wait and mourning in those families of the disappeared persons.”
“These enforced disappearances are politically motivated and part of the culture that began during the period of 1972 -1975. The ruling party has adopted the disappearance as a strategy to destroy democracy. People in the country are scared to express their shock as they see the cruel face of the state strangling the democracy,” he said.
“The main goal of the strategy is to annihilate the opposition, bring autocracy to the society and ensure powerful, one-party rule.”
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Chattogram city Jamaat chief Shahjahan among 12 arrested
- JP leader Yasir under fire as he takes Ershad’s autistic child to party office to buy nomination form
- ‘Disturbed’ BNP MP Rumeen withdraws land application after internet criticism
- Why only me? BNP MP Rumeen asks as her land application goes viral
- Govt has failed diplomatically on Rohingya issue: BNP
- Khaleda had a message ready to mourn my death on Aug 21, 2004: Hasina
- Aug 21 attack: AL will go to Supreme Court for death to Tarique Rahman
- Muhith allowed to import SUV under duty-scheme for MPs
- BNP to raise Khaleda issue internationally
- Govt conspiring to undermine Bangladesh, says BNP's Fakhrul
Most Read
- Bangladesh suspends NGO projects for ‘making’ sharp weapons for Rohingya refugees
- LGRD minister says he is listing DCs unaccompanied by families
- India’s restaurants rebel against food delivery apps
- Be more aggressive: Bangladesh makes global appeal to end Rohingya crisis
- Jamalpur DC Ahmed Kabir made OSD over lurid video, facing investigation
- India's top ports on alert for attacks from 'Pakistan-trained commandos'
- Pakistan carries out training launch of ballistic missile
- BIWTC staffer loses leg after bus mounts footpath in Bangla Motor
- Former Jamalpur DC Kabir faces possible sacking over scandal
- HC curbs judicial powers of Narail judge who let key murder suspect go