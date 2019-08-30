Home > Politics

Those responsible for forced disappearances will face trial someday: Rizvi

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 30 Aug 2019 03:58 PM BdST Updated: 30 Aug 2019 03:58 PM BdST

At least 1,209 persons have ‘disappeared’ during the decade-long Awami League rule, claims BNP leader Ruhul Kabir Rizvi.

“Those committing crimes against humanity by unlawfully killing BNP leaders and activists and making people disappear will have to face trial someday,” he said in a press briefing on Friday marking the International Day of the Disappeared.

The senior joint secretary general of the party has alleged the law enforcement agencies are involved in “enforced disappearances” in Bangladesh.

He provided a list of BNP leaders and activists who went missing since 2009. Ilias Ali, a BNP leader who went missing in April 2012, was mentioned on the list. 

“Small children are waiting for their fathers to return; many parents have left this mortal world while crying for their children. The mother of Sumon, who disappeared, has lost her eyesight by shedding tears for her son. There is no end to the wait and mourning in those families of the disappeared persons.”

“These enforced disappearances are politically motivated and part of the culture that began during the period of 1972 -1975. The ruling party has adopted the disappearance as a strategy to destroy democracy. People in the country are scared to express their shock as they see the cruel face of the state strangling the democracy,” he said.

“The main goal of the strategy is to annihilate the opposition, bring autocracy to the society and ensure powerful, one-party rule.”

