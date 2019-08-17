BNP to raise Khaleda issue internationally
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Aug 2019 10:47 PM BdST Updated: 17 Aug 2019 10:47 PM BdST
The BNP has decided to raise the issue of its chief Khaleda Zia’s treatment and release from jail in the international communities.
“We have decided to move internationally for the leader’s health and freedom,” Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said after a meeting of the party policymakers on Saturday.
“We will inform the democratic countries and take proper steps to raise the issue internationally that she has been incarcerated wrongly,” he added.
He also said the policymaking Standing Committee decided to resume demonstration for Khaleda’s release in September as it is “unsure” about getting justice for her.
WARNING:
