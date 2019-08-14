DUCSU VP Nur attacked in Patuakhali allegedly by BCL

The ruling Awami League’s student front has denied the allegation of attacking Nur again.

Nur came under attack several times in different districts after he was elected DUCSU VP six months ago.

The latest occurred at Ulania Bandar in Golachipa on Wednesday, in which he and four of his associates were reportedly injured.

Golachipa Police Station OC Akhter Morshed said police rescued Nur and sent him to his home at Char Biswas village after giving him first-aid.

Nur was travelling to his sister’s home at Doshmina at the time.

People in Nur’s motorcade tried to flee when they saw Awami League leaders and activists, who were going to Golachipa to exchange Eid-ul-Azha greetings with th local MP, the OC said.

“Nur might have been injured after falling at the time,” he said.

Nur’s associates said a group of youths armed with locally made weapons carried out the attack when they reached Ulania Bandar intersection.

The DUCSU VP and his associates took refuge inside a house and later police rescued them, they said.

One of them, ‘Rubel’, received the call when bdnews24.com phoned Nur.

Nur would not talk as he was injured, Rubel said.

Golachipa BCL General Secretary Sharif Ahmed Asif told the media that they helped police arrange Nur’s treatment upon hearing that he was injured.

“None of Chhatra League was involved with the incident,” he claimed.