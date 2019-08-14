BNP not organising event for Khaleda’s birthday on Aug 15
Published: 14 Aug 2019 09:46 PM BdST Updated: 14 Aug 2019 09:46 PM BdST
The BNP has not planned any birthday celebrations for its jailed Chairperson Khaleda Zia on Aug 15.
The party will organise Doa Mahfil or religious gathering on the following day praying for her recovery from illness, according to Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi.
The former prime minister is undergoing treatment at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University under the prison authorities’ supervision now. She was sentenced to 17 years in jail for corruption one and a half years ago.
Khaleda celebrating her birthday on Aug 15, when Bangladesh observes National Mourning Day commemorating the assassination of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and most members of his family, has been an issue of intense debate in national politics.
Citing documents that mention other days as her birthday, Awami League leaders allege she has chosen Aug 15 to celebrate her “fake birthday” in order to undermine the National Mourning Day.
This year, it has not kept any programme on Aug 15 on its schedule, Rizvi said in reply to a reporter’s query during a press conference in Dhaka on Wednesday.
“Not tomorrow (Aug 15, Thursday). We will observe the leader’s birthday on Friday,” he said.
“Doa Mahfil will be organised in Dhaka and other places on the occasion of her birthday and praying for her recovery and long life,” he added.
