Former Ershad minister, commentator Mizanur Rahman Shelley dies at 76
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 Aug 2019 08:55 PM BdST Updated: 12 Aug 2019 09:19 PM BdST
Mizanur Rahman Shelley, a former minister of HM Ershad government and political commentator, has died at the age of 76.
Shelley was undergoing treatment at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University in Dhaka when he breathed his last on Monday afternoon during Eid-ul-Azha celebrations.
He had been suffering from kidney complications for a long time and suffered a brain stroke as well about a month ago, his son Arif Ibn Mizan told bdnews24.com.
Shelley, the chairman of financial institution Premier Leasing and Finance, also ran the private thinktank Centre for Development Research, Bangladesh.
The former government official had worked as consultant of different international organisations as well.
Born in Munshiganj in 1943, he started his career as a teacher of Dhaka University after studying political science there.
He left teaching and joined public service in 1967. He received PhD degree from London University while in the government job, which he quit in 1980 as a director of the Department of Social Welfare.
He was later appointed information and water resources minister during the Ershad government.
Shelley, who had worked as advisory editor of the weekly Sochitra Swadesh and chairman of the daily Bangladesh Times trust, wrote in different dailies and periodic publications regularly.
He also penned poetry, novel and travelogue besides books on sociology and politics. He lost his wife Sufia Rahman in 2016. Tahmid Ibn Mizan is their other son.
Arif told bdnews24.com that his father’s body was kept at the Samorita Hospital mortuary and would be buried on Thursday or Friday.
