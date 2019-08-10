Home > Politics

Two shot dead in clashes between rival Awami League groups in Faridpur

  Faridpur Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 10 Aug 2019 10:20 PM BdST Updated: 10 Aug 2019 10:21 PM BdST

A gunfight between rival groups of the ruling Awami League in a turf war in Faridpur’s Nagarkanda has left at least two people dead and 14 others injured.

The clashes between the supporters of Kaichail Union Council Chairman Kabir Hossain Thandu and the followers of his cousin Hanif Mia Hridoy erupted near Modhyopara Darul Ulum Madrasa on Saturday afternoon, Nagarkanda Police Station OC Mizanur Rahman said, citing locals.
 
The dead are Raushon Ali Mia, 52, and his nephew’s son Tuhin Mia, 25.
 
Five of the injured in the firing were admitted to the Faridpur Medical College Hospital, where Raushon and Tuhin were declared dead, and five others to the Nagarkanda Upazila Health Complex, according to OC Rahman.
 
Preparations to initiate a case over the incident were underway, the police officer said.
 
Thandu is the general secretary of the ruling party’s Kaichail unit while Hridoy is a member of the central committee of Jubo League, the party’s youth front.
 
Thandu alleged that Hridoy opened fire with a shotgun on the UP chairman’s supporters, who were discussing preparations for Eid-ul-Azha, in a drive-by-shooting.
 
Hridoy’s brother Hasan Mia denied the allegation, saying Thandu’s followers attacked him and Hridoy when they came to the area to prepare for the Eid.

