Two shot dead in clashes between rival Awami League groups in Faridpur
Faridpur Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 Aug 2019 10:20 PM BdST Updated: 10 Aug 2019 10:21 PM BdST
A gunfight between rival groups of the ruling Awami League in a turf war in Faridpur’s Nagarkanda has left at least two people dead and 14 others injured.
The clashes between the supporters of Kaichail Union Council Chairman Kabir Hossain Thandu and the followers of his cousin Hanif Mia Hridoy erupted near Modhyopara Darul Ulum Madrasa on Saturday afternoon, Nagarkanda Police Station OC Mizanur Rahman said, citing locals.
The dead are Raushon Ali Mia, 52, and his nephew’s son Tuhin Mia, 25.
Five of the injured in the firing were admitted to the Faridpur Medical College Hospital, where Raushon and Tuhin were declared dead, and five others to the Nagarkanda Upazila Health Complex, according to OC Rahman.
Preparations to initiate a case over the incident were underway, the police officer said.
Thandu is the general secretary of the ruling party’s Kaichail unit while Hridoy is a member of the central committee of Jubo League, the party’s youth front.
Thandu alleged that Hridoy opened fire with a shotgun on the UP chairman’s supporters, who were discussing preparations for Eid-ul-Azha, in a drive-by-shooting.
Hridoy’s brother Hasan Mia denied the allegation, saying Thandu’s followers attacked him and Hridoy when they came to the area to prepare for the Eid.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Two shot dead in clashes between rival Awami League groups in Faridpur
- Death threats to PM Hasina: HC orders four BNP leaders to surrender in six weeks
- Chattogram AL leader Masum arrested over BCL leader Sudipta murder
- Quader urges Dhaka mayors to fast-track insecticide imports
- Declare war-like emergency to tackle dengue: Mirza Fakhrul asks government
- Now Khaleda isn’t getting even as much respect as Pakistani forces showed her: Oli
- BNP asks health minister, Dhaka mayors to quit over dengue
- BNP chief Khaleda Zia receives dental care at BSMMU
- Mayor Khokon trying to hide graft under dengue rumour remarks: Menon
- BNP’s Fakhrul vows to intensify protests to free Khaleda from jail
Most Read
- Pakistan runs out of options as India tightens grip on Kashmir
- Minister Dipu Moni’s husband lawyer Tawfique Nawaz is severely ill
- College girl dies after falling from high-rise building in Dhaka
- Jeffrey Epstein commits suicide at Manhattan jail, officials say
- Traffic congestions, train delays, crammed ferries make Eid travels chaotic
- RAB chief warns against ‘conspiracy’ centring Kashmir
- One person injured in shooting at Norway mosque, suspect in custody
- Presence of Aedes mosquito, larvae rises in Dhaka several folds during monsoon
- Student dies, another missing while sea-bathing in Cox’s Bazar
- Anger builds in Kashmir as Friday prayers held amid security