Death threats to PM Hasina: HC orders four BNP leaders to surrender in six weeks

  Court Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 06 Aug 2019 03:43 PM BdST Updated: 06 Aug 2019 03:56 PM BdST

The High Court has ordered four BNP leaders to surrender to a trial court in six weeks in a case linked to allegations of death threats to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The three other BNP leaders are Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury, Gayeshwar Chandra Roy.

The court also asked the law enforcement agencies not to harass or arrest them by this time.

A bench of Justice Sheikh Md Zakir Hossain and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman issued the orders on Tuesday.

More to follow

