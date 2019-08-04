Quader urges Dhaka mayors to fast-track insecticide imports

The road transport minister made the call from a dengue awareness campaign at Shantinagar in Dhaka on Sunday.

“Two city corporations in Dhaka are trying to import new insecticides to kill mosquitos. But the officials should take immediate steps by testing the effectiveness of the insecticide,” Quader said.

The existing insecticides proved ineffective against the Aedes mosquitos responsible for the spread of dengue fever. Now the process of importing new insecticides is underway.

The minister also urged two city corporations of Dhaka to take integrated actions to combat dengue.

“The two mayors, the health minister and health ministry officials and the Local Government Division have to work together. Confusion will be created if you explain the situation individually.”

The minister also pledged to continue the efforts to stop dengue until the situation comes under control.

He also instructed party leaders to take effective actions in every ward, urging people with dengue symptoms to undergo blood tests before going home to celebrate the Eid-ul-Azha.

Quader also urged party leaders and activists to stay on the alert against “any unexpected occurrence led by the opposition forces” in the month of mourning.

“We are remaining busy with dengue in this month of mourning. But we should remember that conspirators are more dangerous than Aedes mosquitos.”