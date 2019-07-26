BNP’s Fakhrul vows to intensify protests to free Khaleda from jail
Published: 26 Jul 2019 02:54 PM BdST Updated: 26 Jul 2019 02:54 PM BdST
The BNP, the arch rival of the ruling Awami League, has warned that the party will “strengthen the protest” if the government does not release political prisoners, including party chief Khaleda Zia.
"We’ll intensify our protests for the release of the country’s leader and other detained leaders and activists,” said Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, the party secretary general, at an event on Friday.
He urged the ruling party to release all the political prisoners and withdraw the ‘false’ cases filed against them.
Khaleda has been in prison since February last year serving a total of 17 years in jail after conviction in two corruption cases. She is currently undergoing treatment at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital under the supervision of the prison authorities.
“She has unlawfully been detained for 18 months in false cases. Now she is seriously sick. She is not getting proper treatment,” said Fakhrul.
The BNP leader called the current parliament 'illegal' and reiterated the party's demand that a fresh national election be held under a ‘neutral government’ after dissolving the parliament. “Otherwise the people of the country will never forgive you.”
BNP Joint Secretary General Habib Un Nabi Khan Sohel, who was released on bail on July 11, attended the event. Sohel is accused in more than 212 cases.
