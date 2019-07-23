Raushon refuses to accept GM Quader as Jatiya Party chairman
Jatiya Party Senior Co-Chairman Raushon Ershad has refused to accept GM Quader as chairman of the party following the death of founder HM Ershad.
Ershad named his brother Quader acting chairman and his heir in the party before his death on July 14.
Secretary General Mashiur Rahman Ranga announced Quader chairman five days ago.
But all the presidium members were not consulted with prior to Ranga’s announcement, Ershad’s wife Raushon said in a statement, citing the party’s constitution, on Tuesday.
Raushon’s conflict with Quader over the control and future leadership of the party sprang out in the open on several occasions when Ershad was alive.
Ershad became the leader of the official opposition in parliament and took Quader as his deputy following the elections about seven months ago, but replaced him with Raushon after weeks.
Raushon’s followers had foiled several attempts by Ershad to install Quader as the future leader of the party.
They stopped joining in party activities after Ershad named Quader acting chairman in April, citing illness.
Accompanied by Ershad’s eldest son Rahgir Al Mahi Shad Ershad, Quader went to Raushon’s home at Gulshan-2 on Saturday, Jatiya Party Press Secretary Sunil Shuvo Roy told the media.
The visit sparked speculations that the long-standing conflict in the party has ended, but Raushon’s statement pours cold water on them.
WHAT’S IN RAUSHON’S STATEMENT
Raushon said she learned from the media about the announcement on Quader being named as party chairman.
“It was never discussed in an appropriate forum,” she said.
“It is my hope that the incumbent acting chairman will perform his duties until the next chairman is elected in line with the party constitution,” Raushon said.
Many of the senior leaders in the party agree with Raushon, the statement said, which named seven presidium members and two MPs.
They are — presidium members Anisul Islam Mahmud, Fakhrul Imam, Salim Osman, Nasreen Jahan Ratna, Masuda M Rashid Chowdhury, Mir Abdus Sabur Asud and Delwar Hossain, and MPs Leakoat Hossain Khoka and Rowshan Ara Mannan.
Raushon did not respond when bdnews24.com tried to reach her for comments.
“Madam Raushon Ershad wrote the letter and many of us signed it,” Presidium Member Mir Abdus Sabur told bdnews24.com.
