It’s official: Jatiya Party appoints GM Quader as chairman

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 18 Jul 2019 02:38 PM BdST Updated: 18 Jul 2019 02:38 PM BdST

Jatiya Party, the main opposition party in parliament, has officially designated GM Quader as its new chairman following the death of Hussain Muhammad Ershad, his brother.

JP General Secretary Mashiur Rahman Ranga announced the decision in a press briefing in Dhaka on Thursday.

Before his death, Ershad said that GM Quader will be the chairman of the party in his absence following the party constitution, Ranga said in the press briefing.

“We have decided GM Quader will be the party chairman from today.”

GM Quader was present at the briefing but Ershad’s wife Senior Co-Chairman Raushon Ershad was not seen.

