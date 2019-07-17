Parliamentary committee discusses arrest of Refat’s wife Minny

An MP has questioned whether any influential person has played a role in her arrest.

A representative of the home ministry responded that nothing can be said clearly about the matter until the end of the investigation.

A video of Minny trying to save Refat from the assailants who hacked Refat after beating him up on June 26 on College Road in the town went viral on social media, drawing huge public outcry across the country.

The following day, Refat’s father Dulal Shorif accused 12 people in a case over the murder.

The case took a new turn after Dulal pointed the finger at his daughter-in-law three days ago.

Minny was interrogated at the SP’s office throughout the day before being arrested as ‘initial evidence’ pointed to her involvement in the much-publicised murder of Refat, according to Barguna Superintendent of Police Maruf Hossain.

The parliamentary committee’s member Pir Fazlur Rahman raised the issue of Minny’s arrest in the meeting of the panel on Wednesday.

“Minny’s sudden arrest was discussed in the meeting. I told the meeting whether she was arrested at the instigation of somebody or not. The discussion has also taken place in different communities. I asked for the statement of police about this," Pir Fazlur said.

Refat’s father Dulal alleged that she had been married to Sabbir Ahmed Nayon alias Nayon Bond, the key suspect who was killed in a so-called gunfight with police, as well but had been hiding it.

Minny protested Dulal’s statement and denied having married Nayon, and said he was making “imaginary claims on being influenced by conspirators”.

She also said the “Bond 007” group led by Nayon is “very powerful” and “trying to change the course of investigation to save themselves”.

A day after Dulal’s press conference where he accused Minny, a group of people demonstrated outside the Barguna Press Club demanding her arrest.

Local MP Dhirendra Debnath Shambhu’s son Sunam Debnath, who is also Baguna District Awami League’s science and technology affairs secretary, was present among the demonstrators.

Sunam is said to have been backing Nayon – an accusation the MP’s son denies.

Two other key suspects – brothers Rifat Forazi and Rishan Forazi – are relatives of local Awami League leader and Barguna district council chairman Delwar Hossain. He has also denied supporting the duo.

When asked about the issue of Pir Fazlur's suspicion, president of the parliamentary panel Shamsul Haque Tuku told bdnews24.com: "The matter was discussed. The home minister said the matter is under investigation. We haven’t drawn any conclusion on the issue yet.”

“Whoever the culprit is, they will be brought to justice."