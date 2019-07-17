Female writer accuses Jatiya Party leader Sikder Loton of rape

The 32-year-old woman initiated a case at Dhaka’s Women and Children Repression Tribunal No. 1 on July 1 but it all came to light on Tuesday as the party buried its chief HM Ershad in his hometown Rangpur.

Judge Abdu Naser Md Jahangir Alam has ordered a judicial investigation into the allegation and asked the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate of Dhaka to submit the investigation report by July 27, according to Qazi Humayun Kabir, the lawyer for the plaintiff.

The case dossiers were yet to be sent to the Chief Metropolitan Magistrates Court.

Advocate Humayun said he had not wanted to take the case considering that the accused is a senior citizen.

“But some photos submitted with the complaint appeared consistent to me. There are some videos as well. These will be submitted to the tribunal in time,” he said.

Loton, owner of publishers Sikder and Publication and Akash Publication, was the president of the previous committee of Bangladesh Publishers and Book-sellers Association or BAPUS. He is also a director of the National Book Centre that operates under the cultural affairs ministry.

Speaking to bdnews24.com, Loton alleged his rival group in the Jatiya Party has framed him for political gains.

Known to be a supporter of Ershad’s brother and the party’s Acting Chairman GM Quader, Loton was promoted into the presidium along with seven others on May 9.

Loton came to know the alleged rape victim as both are writers.

The woman helped Loton write an analytical book “Songothon O Songothok” and worked for illustration of Loton’s another book on Ershad – “Somoyer Aynay Pollibondhu”, according to the case.

“The accused sexually harassed the plaintiff by making indecent proposals to her when she met him regularly for the works. She ignored the overtures considering that the accused is of her father’s age. The accused also sent obscene images on Messenger and made similar indecent proposals on video calls,” the case dossier says.

Loton raped her in a car at Mohammadpur and filmed the incident while dropping her home on Jan 1 after his birthday party at Beauty Boarding under Kotwali Police Station, the woman alleged in the case.

The Jatiya Party leader blackmailed her and raped her several times again at his offices and Beauty Boarding, she alleged.

He violated her for the last time in a room on the first floor of the Boarding on June 30 after calling and promising to marry her, she added.