Ershad will be laid to rest in Dhaka, not Rangpur: GM Quader

Quader confirmed the matter to the media before flying off to Rangpur with the mortal remains of 90-year-old deposed military dictator on an Air Force helicopter around 10:30am on Tuesday.

Ershad, who had been on life support for the last 10 days, breathed his last at the Combined Military Hospital in Dhaka around 7:45am on Sunday. He has been suffering from myelodysplastic syndrome or a low-level of haemoglobin in his blood for long.



In the meantime, Rangpur natives demanded that Ershad be laid to rest in his hometown. They have already dug a grave for Ershad in his village home 'Palli Nibas'.



A military helicopter carrying the coffin of Ershad landed at the Rangpur Cantonment around 11:45am on Tuesday, Jatiya Party Presidium Member ATU Taj Rahman told bdnews24.com.



Ershad's elder son Shad Ershad, Jatiya Party General Secretary Moshiur Rahman Ranga and former Jatiya Party secretary general ABM Ruhul Amin Howlader accompanied Quader during the trip.



The fourth funeral prayers for Ershad will be held around 1:30pm at the Eidgah premises in Rangpur. Tough security measures have already been taken centring the event. The remains of Ershad will be flown back to Dhaka after the Namaz-e-Janaza.



But Rangpur Mayor Md Mustafizur Rahman Mostafa, also a presidium member of the Jatiya Party's local chapter, has demanded that his body be buried in Rangpur 'at any cost'.





He explained that it would be difficult for the people of Rangpur to pay homage to their beloved leader if he is buried in Dhaka.



Ershad also wished to be buried in his village home, claimed local leaders and activists of Jatiya Party.



'He will be laid to rest at the army graveyard in Banani as per his last wishes. Despite the graveyard being in the cantonment area, people will be able to visit his final resting place any time they wish to," GM Quader said.