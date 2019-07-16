Ershad to be buried in Rangpur, not Dhaka: Jatiya Party
Rangpur Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Jul 2019 04:04 PM BdST Updated: 16 Jul 2019 04:04 PM BdST
In a dramatic turn of events, the Jatiya Party has confirmed that its chairman HM Ershad will be laid to rest in his hometown Rangpur amid an outcry at the funeral prayer over the decision to bury the former president in Dhaka.
The body of the deposed military dictator was taken to his village home ‘Palli Nibas’ instead of the capital after the Namaz-e-Janaza in Rangpur town’s Collectorate Eidgah field on Tuesday afternoon. There, he will be buried beside his father’s grave in the lychee orchard.
“Raushon Ershad has given permission to bury Hussain Muhammad Ershad in Rangpur to respect the love of the people of Rangpur. She has also requested to be laid to rest in a grave next to Ershad’s,” the party said in a statement.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Ershad will be laid to rest in Dhaka, not Rangpur: GM Quader
- In which direction Jatiya Party will go after Ershad's demise?
- No specific information on assets left by Ershad
- Ershad: A quick look back
- BNP expresses condolences over Ershad’s death
- Bidisha bids emotional farewell to ex-husband Ershad
- HM Ershad leaves behind four children
- Ershad’s long legal battle: One case remains unresolved
- Former military ruler Ershad to be buried in Dhaka Tuesday
- Death of Ershad evokes memories of a dictator who repressed and reshaped Bangladesh
Most Read
- Newlywed couple among at least 10 killed as train ploughs into microbus in Sirajganj
- Awarding six overthrows in final over an 'error' by umpires, claims Taufel
- Shakib in ICC World Cup team of the tournament dominated by champions England
- Ershad will be laid to rest in Dhaka, not Rangpur: GM Quader
- Floods spread, hit over 1.1 million in 15 Bangladesh districts
- Grameenphone share price drops to drag Bangladesh stock market down
- Second funeral prayer held for Ershad at parliament building
- Malaysia to revoke moratorium on Bangladeshi workers 'within a month or two'
- Police arrest three in Dhaka with counterfeit Indian rupees made before Eid
- HM Ershad leaves behind four children