Ershad to be buried in Rangpur, not Dhaka: Jatiya Party

  Rangpur Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 16 Jul 2019 04:04 PM BdST Updated: 16 Jul 2019 04:04 PM BdST

In a dramatic turn of events, the Jatiya Party has confirmed that its chairman HM Ershad will be laid to rest in his hometown Rangpur amid an outcry at the funeral prayer over the decision to bury the former president in Dhaka.

The body of the deposed military dictator was taken to his village home ‘Palli Nibas’ instead of the capital after the Namaz-e-Janaza in Rangpur town’s Collectorate Eidgah field on Tuesday afternoon. There, he will be buried beside his father’s grave in the lychee orchard.

“Raushon Ershad has given permission to bury Hussain Muhammad Ershad in Rangpur to respect the love of the people of Rangpur. She has also requested to be laid to rest in a grave next to Ershad’s,” the party said in a statement.  

