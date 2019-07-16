Ershad to be buried in Rangpur, not Dhaka: Jatiya Party

The body of the deposed military dictator was taken to his village home ‘Palli Nibas’ instead of the capital after the Namaz-e-Janaza in Rangpur town’s Collectorate Eidgah field on Tuesday afternoon. There, he will be buried beside his father’s grave in the lychee orchard.

“Raushon Ershad has given permission to bury Hussain Muhammad Ershad in Rangpur to respect the love of the people of Rangpur. She has also requested to be laid to rest in a grave next to Ershad’s,” the party said in a statement.