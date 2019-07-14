Home > Politics

Former military ruler Ershad to be buried in Dhaka Tuesday

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 14 Jul 2019 01:23 PM BdST Updated: 14 Jul 2019 02:11 PM BdST

After four funeral prayers, Jatiya Party Chairman HM Ershad will be laid to rest at the army graveyard in Dhaka on Tuesday.

Party Secretary General Moshiur Rahman Ranga briefed the media on Ershad’s funeral prayers or the namaz-e-janaza, hours after the 90-year-old deposed military dictator’s death at the Combined Military Hospital in Dhaka around 7:45am on Sunday.

The first namaz-e-janaza for Ershad was held at the Army Central Mosque in Dhaka on Sunday after Zuhr prayers. Later, his mortal remains will be kept at the CMH mortuary for the night.

His second namaz-e-janaza will be held at South Plaza of the parliamentary building at 10am on Monday.

Later, the body will be taken to the party’s central office at the Dhaka’s Kakrail for the party leaders and activists for people to pay tribute from noon to 3pm.

A third namaz-e-janaza will be held at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque after Asr prayers on the same day.

Ershad will be flown by helicopter to Rangpur, his hometown, on Tuesday morning. The fourth funeral prayers will be held at 10:30am at the Rangpur Eidgah ground. He will be brought back to Dhaka for burial after Zohr prayers.

A qulkhwani or the post-funeral ceremony for Ershad will be held at Azad Mosque in Gulshan on Wednesday after Asr prayers.

