BNP expresses condolences over Ershad’s death
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 Jul 2019 04:00 PM BdST Updated: 14 Jul 2019 04:00 PM BdST
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has expressed condolences over the death of Jatiya Party Chairman HM Ershad.
In a condolence message, the BNP leader prayed for the salvation of the departed soul and expressed sympathy for the bereaved family.
Ershad, who has been on life support for the last 10 days, breathed his last at the Combined Military Hospital in Dhaka on Sunday morning.
The 90-year-old deposed military dictator has been suffering from myelodysplastic syndrome or a low-level of haemoglobin in his blood for long.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Bidisha bids emotional farewell to ex-husband Ershad
- HM Ershad leaves behind four children
- Ershad’s long legal battle: One case remains unresolved
- Former military ruler Ershad to be buried in Dhaka Tuesday
- Death of Ershad evokes memories of a dictator who repressed and reshaped Bangladesh
- President Hamid mourns JP chief Ershad’s death
- Jatiya Party Chairman HM Ershad dies at 90
- Imran retains expatriates’ welfare, Indira gets women, children affairs
- Imran sworn in as minister, Indira as state minister in cabinet shuffle
- Ailing Jatiya Party chief Ershad's health 'deteriorating'
Most Read
- Jatiya Party Chairman HM Ershad dies at 90
- Death of Ershad evokes memories of a dictator who repressed and reshaped Bangladesh
- Bangladesh arrests eight over ‘human heads, blood for Padma Bridge’ rumours
- Mashrafe in ODI squad for Sri Lanka, Shakib doubtful
- Former military ruler Ershad to be buried in Dhaka Tuesday
- PM Hasina expresses condolences over Ershad’s death
- South Korean Prime Minister Lee arrives in Dhaka
- India authorities arrest top executive at retailer Future Group over unpaid duties
- DU researchers find antibiotics in pasteurised milk in second round of tests
- Swelling rivers amid heavy rainfall raise flood fears