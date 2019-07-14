Home > Politics

BNP expresses condolences over Ershad’s death

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has expressed condolences over the death of Jatiya Party Chairman HM Ershad.

In a condolence message, the BNP leader prayed for the salvation of the departed soul and expressed sympathy for the bereaved family.

Ershad, who has been on life support for the last 10 days, breathed his last at the Combined Military Hospital in Dhaka on Sunday morning.

The 90-year-old deposed military dictator has been suffering from myelodysplastic syndrome or a low-level of haemoglobin in his blood for long.

