Bidisha bids emotional farewell to ex-husband Ershad

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 14 Jul 2019 02:54 PM BdST Updated: 14 Jul 2019 02:54 PM BdST

Bidisha Siddique, the former wife of Jatiya Party Chairman HM Ershad, has bid an emotional farewell to her husband following his death in a military hospital. 

She expressed her deep shock over his death in a Facebook post from Ajmer Sharif in India. She put a black badge on her profile picture by removing the previous photo of Ershad and their son Eric. 

"We’ll no longer meet in this life. You left the world while I came to Ajmer Sharif. It seems more peaceful for you than suffering from so much pain. We may meet in another world with no politics,” Bidisha wrote. 

The wedding of military ruler Ershad with Bidisha, the daughter of poet and professor Abu Bakar Siddique, was the most discussed subject in Bangladesh over one and a half decades ago. The couple has a son, Eric Ershad.

Bidisha who later became active in the Jatiya Party politics infuriated Raushon Ershad, the first wife of the 90-year-old deposed military dictator, according to the party leaders and activists.

Several years later, Ershad and Bidisha got divorced. They were involved in a row over taking custody of Eric.

Bidisha used to visit Ershad's ‘President Park’ residence at Baridhara in Dhaka to meet Eric.

She had written another post over the assets of the former president during his treatment in the hospital, which triggered criticism among the leaders of Jatiya Party. Later, Ershad had formed a trust and donated all of his assets to it.

