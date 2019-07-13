Imran sworn in as minister, Indira as state minister in cabinet shuffle
Bangabhaban Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Jul 2019 08:14 PM BdST Updated: 13 Jul 2019 08:41 PM BdST
Imran Ahmad and Fazilatun Nessa Indira have been sworn in to their new positions in the cabinet.
Imran, currently the state minister for expatriates' welfare and overseas employment, has been elevated to the rank of a full minister.
Meanwhile, Indira, the ruling Awami League’s women affairs secretary and an MP from the seats reserved for women, has been inducted as a state minister.
President Md Abdul Hamid administered the oath at the Bangabhaban in Dhaka on Satrday evening.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, members of her cabinet, and her daughter Saima Wazed Hossain were present among the guests.
The Cabinet Division formally announced the new appointments in an order released on Friday.
After the latest shuffle, the number of ministers stands at 25 and state ministers 20.
The changes mark the second cabinet shuffle in the seven months since Hasina formed the government for the third straight term.
After a landslide victory in the 11th national parliamentary polls, Hasina formed a cabinet of 46 members, including 24 ministers, 19 state ministers and three deputy ministers.
Five months after forming the government, State Minister Murad Hassan was shifted to the information ministry from the health and family welfare ministry.
There was no full minister so far for the expatriates’ welfare and overseas employment ministry.
Ahmad was in charge of the ministry as a state minister.
However, the government is yet to make it clear whether he will remain in the same ministry or get new portfolio.
Rumour is rife that Indira, an MP from the seats reserved for women, may be assigned to the women and children affairs ministry.
The prime minister has so far been taking care of the ministry.
