Imran retains expatriates’ welfare, Indira gets women, children affairs

Imran has retained expatriates’ welfare and overseas employment after his elevation to the rank of a full minister from state minister of the same ministry.

Indira, the ruling Awami League’s women affairs secretary and an MP from the seats reserved for women, has been given the charge of the women and children affairs ministry.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been presiding over the ministry so far.

The Cabinet Division issued an order assigning their ministries hours after their swearing-in ceremony at the Bangabhaban in Dhaka on Saturday.

After the latest shuffle, the number of ministers stands at 25 and state ministers 20.

The changes mark the second cabinet shuffle in the seven months since Hasina formed the government for the third straight term.

After a landslide victory in the 11th national parliamentary polls, Hasina formed a cabinet of 46 members, including 24 ministers, 19 state ministers and three deputy ministers.

Five months after forming the government, State Minister Murad Hassan was shifted to the information ministry from the health and family welfare ministry.

Hasina also shuffled responsibilities at the ministries of local government, rural development and cooperatives, posts, telecommunications and information technology.