Imran retains expatriates’ welfare, Indira gets women, children affairs
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Jul 2019 11:59 PM BdST Updated: 14 Jul 2019 12:03 AM BdST
The government has assigned portfolios for Minister Imran Ahmad and State Minister Fazilatun Nessa Indira, hours after they were sworn in to the new cabinet positions.
Imran has retained expatriates’ welfare and overseas employment after his elevation to the rank of a full minister from state minister of the same ministry.
Indira, the ruling Awami League’s women affairs secretary and an MP from the seats reserved for women, has been given the charge of the women and children affairs ministry.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been presiding over the ministry so far.
After the latest shuffle, the number of ministers stands at 25 and state ministers 20.
After a landslide victory in the 11th national parliamentary polls, Hasina formed a cabinet of 46 members, including 24 ministers, 19 state ministers and three deputy ministers.
Hasina also shuffled responsibilities at the ministries of local government, rural development and cooperatives, posts, telecommunications and information technology.
