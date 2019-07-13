Home > Politics

Imran, Indira to be sworn in to new cabinet posts Saturday

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 13 Jul 2019 12:21 PM BdST Updated: 13 Jul 2019 12:21 PM BdST

Imran Ahmad and Fazilatun Nessa Indira are set to be sworn in to their new positions in the cabinet on Saturday evening.

Imran, currently the state minister for expatriates' welfare and overseas employment, will be elevated to the rank of a full minister. Meanwhile, Indira, a leader of the ruling Awami League’s women’s chapter, will be inducted as a state minister.

The Cabinet Division formally announced the new appointments in an order released on Friday.

President Abdul Hamid will administer their oaths in Bangabhaban at 7pm on Saturday, according to Cabinet Secretary Shafiul Alam.  

The changes mark the second cabinet shuffle in the seven months since Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina formed the government for the third straight term.

After a landslide victory in the 11th national parliamentary polls, Hasina formed a cabinet of 46 members, including 24 ministers, 19 state ministers and three deputy ministers.

Five months after forming the government, State Minister Murad Hassan was shifted to the information ministry from the health and family welfare ministry.

Hasina also shuffled responsibilities at the ministries of local government, rural development and cooperatives, posts, telecommunications and information technology.

There was no full minister so far for the expatriates’ welfare and overseas employment ministry. Imran Ahmad was in charge of the ministry as a state minister. However, the government is yet to make it clear whether he will remain in the same ministry or get new portfolio.

Rumour is rife that Indira may be assigned to the women and children affairs ministry. The prime minister has so far been taking care of the ministry.

After the latest shuffle, the number of cabinet members stood at 51, including 25 ministers, 19 state ministers and three deputy ministers.

Print Friendly and PDF

Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup Semi Final - Australia v England - Edgbaston, Birmingham, Britain - July 11, 2019 England's JasonRoy speaks with umpire Handunnettige Dharmasena and Marais Erasmus Action Images via Reuters
Roy escapes final ban
Mashrafe in ODI squad for Sri Lanka
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup Semi Final - Australia v England - Edgbaston, Birmingham, Britain - July 11, 2019 England players line up before the match Action Images via Reuters
England end 27-year final wait
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup Semi Final - Australia v England - Edgbaston, Birmingham, Britain - July 11, 2019 Australia's Aaron Finch after the coin toss before the match Action Images via Reuters
One of the worst performances: Finch

More stories

Theft in Imran Sarker’s village home

Ershad opens his eyes

Kader Siddique quits Jatiya Oikya Front

Ershad still in danger: GM Quader

MPs to fight in World Cup

Leftist parties’ half-day strike underway

Former Vice President Joe Biden, Jill Biden and Beto O'Rourke attend an the Iowa Cubs baseball game in Des Moines, Iowa, Jul 4, 2019. After weeks of facing sharp criticisms over his decades-long history on issues including busing and civil rights, Biden is expected on Saturday to give the most forceful defence yet of his record, with an emphasis on his time as vice president to Barack Obama, the country’s first black president. The New York Times

Biden apologises for remarks on segregationists

Ershad’s condition improving

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.