Imran, Indira to be sworn in to new cabinet posts Saturday

Imran, currently the state minister for expatriates' welfare and overseas employment, will be elevated to the rank of a full minister. Meanwhile, Indira, a leader of the ruling Awami League’s women’s chapter, will be inducted as a state minister.

The Cabinet Division formally announced the new appointments in an order released on Friday.

President Abdul Hamid will administer their oaths in Bangabhaban at 7pm on Saturday, according to Cabinet Secretary Shafiul Alam.

The changes mark the second cabinet shuffle in the seven months since Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina formed the government for the third straight term.

After a landslide victory in the 11th national parliamentary polls, Hasina formed a cabinet of 46 members, including 24 ministers, 19 state ministers and three deputy ministers.

Five months after forming the government, State Minister Murad Hassan was shifted to the information ministry from the health and family welfare ministry.

Hasina also shuffled responsibilities at the ministries of local government, rural development and cooperatives, posts, telecommunications and information technology.

There was no full minister so far for the expatriates’ welfare and overseas employment ministry. Imran Ahmad was in charge of the ministry as a state minister. However, the government is yet to make it clear whether he will remain in the same ministry or get new portfolio.

Rumour is rife that Indira may be assigned to the women and children affairs ministry. The prime minister has so far been taking care of the ministry.

After the latest shuffle, the number of cabinet members stood at 51, including 25 ministers, 19 state ministers and three deputy ministers.