Imran, Indira to be sworn in to new cabinet posts Saturday
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Jul 2019 12:21 PM BdST Updated: 13 Jul 2019 12:21 PM BdST
Imran Ahmad and Fazilatun Nessa Indira are set to be sworn in to their new positions in the cabinet on Saturday evening.
Imran, currently the state minister for expatriates' welfare and overseas employment, will be elevated to the rank of a full minister. Meanwhile, Indira, a leader of the ruling Awami League’s women’s chapter, will be inducted as a state minister.
The Cabinet Division formally announced the new appointments in an order released on Friday.
President Abdul Hamid will administer their oaths in Bangabhaban at 7pm on Saturday, according to Cabinet Secretary Shafiul Alam.
After a landslide victory in the 11th national parliamentary polls, Hasina formed a cabinet of 46 members, including 24 ministers, 19 state ministers and three deputy ministers.
Five months after forming the government, State Minister Murad Hassan was shifted to the information ministry from the health and family welfare ministry.
Hasina also shuffled responsibilities at the ministries of local government, rural development and cooperatives, posts, telecommunications and information technology.
There was no full minister so far for the expatriates’ welfare and overseas employment ministry. Imran Ahmad was in charge of the ministry as a state minister. However, the government is yet to make it clear whether he will remain in the same ministry or get new portfolio.
Rumour is rife that Indira may be assigned to the women and children affairs ministry. The prime minister has so far been taking care of the ministry.
After the latest shuffle, the number of cabinet members stood at 51, including 25 ministers, 19 state ministers and three deputy ministers.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Certificates, land documents, jewellery stolen from Imran Sarker’s village home
- Ailing Jatiya Party chief Ershad opens his eyes, says his brother
- Kader Siddique shuns Jatiya Oikya Front
- Ershad not out of danger yet, says brother GM Quader
- It’s cricket time: MPs to fight in World Cup
- Biden, under fire on race, apologises for remarks on segregationists
- Gas price hike: Leftist parties’ nationwide half-day strike underway
- Awami League unleashed ‘anarchy’, says Fakhrul
- Ershad shows signs of improvement, says brother
- Awami League doesn’t support extrajudicial killings: Quader
Most Read
- Man caught raping girl, 9, inside toilet of moving train in Dhaka
- Mashrafe in ODI squad for Sri Lanka, Shakib doubtful
- Bangladesh making significant progress in poverty reduction: UN report
- 10 districts brace for floods as rivers swell amid heavy rains
- House votes to check Trump’s authority to strike Iran
- England's Roy escapes final ban after dissent fine
- Bangladesh arrests eight over ‘human heads, blood for Padma Bridge’ rumours
- Floods hit 10 districts, may spread for a week as rains swell rivers
- Saudi Arabia and Russia among 37 states backing China's Xinjiang policy
- Hasina orders hunt for culprits spreading Padma Bridge ‘human head’ rumours