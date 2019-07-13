Ailing Jatiya Party chief Ershad's health 'deteriorating'

Doctors described Ershad's condition as 'alarming' as his liver and kidneys are still not functioning normally, said his brother and GM Quader.

Speaking at a media briefing in Ershad's political office in Banani on Saturday, the party's acting chairman said, "Efforts to restore the normal functioning of his kidneys and liver through medicine haven't been working. There hasn't been any change in his condition and doctors aren't calling it normal.

"According to them, if the situation continues then his condition will become even more alarming and worsen further."

None of Ershad's organs are functioning, said Quader.

"He would try and look at anyone who would call him. But he didn't do that today. He is aging and as a result, his condition isn't improving as it would otherwise."

Despite talk of bringing in a physician from Singapore's National University Hospital to conduct advanced treatment, Quader does not see a need for it at the moment.

The 90-year-old deposed military dictator has been suffering from myelodysplastic syndrome or a low level of haemoglobin in his blood.

He was diagnosed with lung infection and kidney ailment after he was admitted to the CMH on June 22.