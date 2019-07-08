Kader Siddique shuns Jatiya Oikya Front

“The alliance has turned into an almost non-existent entity within a space of seven months since the election,” Kader Siddique said at a media briefing in Dhaka on Monday.

Alliance leaders are failing to bring national issues into public discussions and people have forgotten about the existence of the alliance, according to Siddique.

“The Krishak Sramik Janata League will totally forget the Jatiya Oikya Front and continue its endeavour to support the people in the country through thick and thin,” said the former Awami League MP.

“We’ve always tried our best to be sincere to the people and will continue to do so in future,” he said.

The BNP, the Nagorik Oikya, the Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal and Jatiya Oikya Prokriya together launched the anti-government alliance Oikya Front led by Gono Forum President Kamal Hossain in October 2018 ahead of the parliamentary polls. Kader Siddique joined the alliance later.

The BNP won six seats while the Gono Forum bagged two in the polls.