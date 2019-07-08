Home > Politics

Kader Siddique shuns Jatiya Oikya Front

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 08 Jul 2019 01:52 PM BdST Updated: 08 Jul 2019 02:13 PM BdST

Krishak Sramik Janata League President Abdul Kader Siddique has officially left the Jatiya Oikya Front, an election-time opposition alliance.

“The alliance has turned into an almost non-existent entity within a space of seven months since the election,” Kader Siddique said at a media briefing in Dhaka on Monday.

Alliance leaders are failing to bring national issues into public discussions and people have forgotten about the existence of the alliance, according to Siddique.

“The Krishak Sramik Janata League will totally forget the Jatiya Oikya Front and continue its endeavour to support the people in the country through thick and thin,” said the former Awami League MP.

“We’ve always tried our best to be sincere to the people and will continue to do so in future,” he said.

The BNP, the Nagorik Oikya, the Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal and Jatiya Oikya Prokriya together launched the anti-government alliance Oikya Front led by Gono Forum President Kamal Hossain in October 2018 ahead of the parliamentary polls. Kader Siddique joined the alliance later.

The BNP won six seats while the Gono Forum bagged two in the polls.

