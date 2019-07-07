Gas price hike: Leftist parties’ nationwide half-day strike underway
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 Jul 2019 11:31 AM BdST Updated: 07 Jul 2019 11:31 AM BdST
The countrywide half-day strike by the Left Democratic Alliance or LDA has begun with picketing in several areas of Dhaka. The leftist parties enforced the strike from 6am to 2pm on Monday protesting a gas price hike.
The leaders and activists took position at the Paltan, National Press Club Shahbagh areas amid rain in the morning.
Progressive Student’s Alliance activists protested in the Shahbagh area, halting the traffic movement.
"There is hardly any effect of the strike. The traffic is normal," Maruf Hossain Sardar, deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police or DMP, Ramna Division, told bdnews24.com
“A car was vandalised in Paltan intersection in the morning. But there were no further untoward incidents. "
The price of household gas will rise to Tk 925 for a single-burner cooking stove and Tk 975 for a double-burner stove from Tk 750 and Tk 800, respectively.
The BERC announced the changes in a public notice, hiking gas prices for unmetered household connections by 23 percent and metered connections by 38 percent.
