Ershad shows signs of improvement, says brother
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Jul 2019 02:14 PM BdST Updated: 06 Jul 2019 02:14 PM BdST
The condition of Jatiya Party Chairman HM Ershad now undergoing treatment for a combination of health complications at the Combined Military Hospital is “improving”, according to his brother GM Quader.
“But he is not out of danger,” Quader said citing doctors while briefing reporters on Ershad’s health on Saturday.
"His kidney dialysis was done through hemodiafiltration and hemoperfusion yesterday. His condition has improved due to the increased toxin filtration,” said Quader, also acting chairman of the party.
"Doctors hope that the condition may improve slightly in the next two days. If his condition improves within two to three days, he may return to normal.”
On Friday, Ershad’s Personal Secretary Khaled Akhter urged the party leaders and activists to donate blood to Ershad for his treatment.
The 90-year-old deposed military dictator has been suffering from myelodysplastic syndrome or a low level of haemoglobin in his blood.
He was diagnosed with lung infection and kidney ailment after he was admitted to the CMH on June 22.
