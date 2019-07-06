Ershad shows signs of improvement, says brother

“But he is not out of danger,” Quader said citing doctors while briefing reporters on Ershad’s health on Saturday.

"His kidney dialysis was done through hemodiafiltration and hemoperfusion yesterday. His condition has improved due to the increased toxin filtration,” said Quader, also acting chairman of the party.

"Doctors hope that the condition may improve slightly in the next two days. If his condition improves within two to three days, he may return to normal.”

On Friday, Ershad’s Personal Secretary Khaled Akhter urged the party leaders and activists to donate blood to Ershad for his treatment.

Doctors put Ershad, the leader of the opposition in parliament, on life support on Thursday after his health started worsening.

The 90-year-old deposed military dictator has been suffering from myelodysplastic syndrome or a low level of haemoglobin in his blood.

He was diagnosed with lung infection and kidney ailment after he was admitted to the CMH on June 22.