Awami League unleashed ‘anarchy’, says Fakhrul 

“The law and order has collapsed. People are being hacked every day,” the BNP secretary general said at a human chain in front of the National Press Club on Saturday.



Referring to the recent violent incidents, Fakhrul said, “Newspapers reported that 12 people die in road accidents or are murdered on average every day. Rape, robbery and looting increased. Human life has no security anymore."



Referring to a Pabna court’s verdict that sentenced nine people to death and 25 others to life in prison for attacking a train that carried Sheikh Hasina 25 years ago, Fakhrul said, “The verdict is unprecedented and does not go well with a civilised society and a country under the rule of law.”



“Today the country has turned into a prison. There is a judicial department here. We don’t get any justice from the judiciary. The judiciary is in the grip of the Awami League government.”



Fakhrul has thrown his weight behind the half-day nationwide general strike called by some leftist political parties on July 7 in protest against the latest hike in gas prices.