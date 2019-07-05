Singapore doctors discourage sending Ershad abroad now, brother says

The results of medical tests on Ershad, who is being treated at the Combined Military Hospital in Dhaka, were sent to the General Hospital in Singapore on Thursday afternoon.

In the evening, Quader, who is acting as the chairman of the party, told the media: “They (doctors in Singapore) have said ‘no’. They have discouraged (sending Ershad there). They said it won’t be suitable for him being sent there considering the state of his health.”

The family and the party have confidence in the doctors at the CMH for Ershad’s treatment, according to Quader.

“He is on life support now. His breathing problem has worsened. His kidneys and other organs are not working properly,” he said.

The Jatiya Party leader urged all to pray for his brother’s recovery.

Earlier in the afternoon, Jatiya Party Presidium Member Ziauddin Ahmed Bablu said Ershad was put on life support again as his health started worsening in the morning.

He was put on life support on July 1 before his health briefly improved.

After visiting Ershad around 2pm on Thursday, his wife and the party‘s Senior Co-chairman Raushon Ershad said: “The complications are too many considering the problem in his blood coupled with his age. Now all his organs are getting weak.”

The 89-year-old deposed military dictator has been suffering from myelodysplastic syndrome or a low level of haemoglobin in his blood.

He was diagnosed with lung infection and kidney ailment after he was admitted to the CMH on June 22.